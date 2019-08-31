Vice President Pence visits Vermont ahead of trip to Poland

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has been visiting Vermont ahead of a planned trip to Poland.

Pence arrived Friday morning at the Burlington International Airport and toured the Lake Champlain waterfront bike path before heading to the town of Hubbardton and Lake Hortonia, a location the vice president and his family visited Labor Day weekend last year.

It's unclear when Pence will leave Vermont.

Saturday morning, Burlington airport director Gene Richards said an Air Force plane that brought equipment to Vermont needed for the vice president's visit remained at the airport, but the smaller plane that carried the vice president was not.

Pence is scheduled to leave for Poland on Saturday evening to take part in Monday ceremonies commemorating the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II.