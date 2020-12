CHICAGO (AP) — A Black woman who wasn’t allowed to put on clothes before being handcuffed during a mistaken 2019 police raid on her home has agreed to meet with Chicago’s mayor, her attorney said.

The woman, Anjanette Young, will meet with Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday at Progressive Baptist Church where she is a member, attorney Keenan J. Saulter said in a letter sent Saturday to Lightfoot and several Chicago aldermen, WBBM-TV reported.