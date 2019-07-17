Video shows Trump, Epstein chatting at 1992 Mar-a-Lago party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Video footage unearthed by NBC News shows Donald Trump and financier Jeffrey Epstein chatting at a party at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in 1992.

NBC says the video posted Wednesday was recorded as part of a profile of Trump, who was newly divorced at the time.

It shows the future president surrounded by young women, whom NBC identifies as cheerleaders for the Buffalo Bills.

Later in the video, Epstein arrives at Trump's Florida estate, and the two men are seen talking and gesturing at the women on the dance floor.

Epstein is facing federal charges of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls in the early 2000s. Trump has acknowledged that he knew Epstein but said he "had a falling out with him a long time ago."