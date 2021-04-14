Video shows man firing on deputies after high-speed chase

VILLA RICA, Ga. (AP) — Dashcam video released Wednesday shows a man opening fire on Georgia sheriff's deputies and the deputies returning fire following a high-speed chase.
Authorities have said two cousins from Birmingham, Alabama — 22-year-old Aaron Jajuan Shelton and 28-year-old Pier Alexander Shelton — led officers from several different law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase early Monday morning after fleeing a traffic stop on Interstate 20 about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Atlanta. Three officers were shot and wounded and Pier Shelton was killed by officers.