SHELTON — Vintage car lovers, the city’s historical society has just the event for you.

The Shelton Historical Society, in its first event since before the pandemic, will be hosting the Vintage Vehicles Antique and Classic Car Show on Father's Day.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 20.

“With the Shelton History Center shuttered for a year while we survived at home, we have anxiously awaited an appropriate and safe opportunity to reopen to the public,” Tracey C. Tate, society executive director, said. “The antique car show is always fun, it's outside and the timing was perfect now that most restrictions have been lifted.

“It will be encouraging — and exciting — to see great attendance at this fund-raiser since we've been unable to have our usual activities during the past year,” he said. “With a successful car show, we'll be able to plan other public events for the future.”

Admission for spectators is $5 each — with some family rates — and a special Father’s Day discount for dads.

Owners of antique and classic cars may arrive starting at 8 a.m. Registration per vehicle is $10. Tractors and agricultural equipment are also welcome.

Shelton Historical Society’s Vintage Vehicles Antique and Classic Car Show has been held for more than 15 years on the grounds of Shelton History Center, 70 Ripton Road.

“It’s a terrific opportunity to spend a day with Dad on Father’s Day admiring everything from Model Ts to muscle cars,” Tate added.

Visitors may vote for their favorites. Refreshments will be available to purchase.

Proceeds benefit the Shelton Historical Society, a nonprofit organization that depends on financial and volunteer support from the community. Masks must be worn in buildings; CDC and local health guidelines will apply.