Virginia delays statewide certification of election results

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Board of Elections has delayed certifying the state’s election results until later this week to provide more time to a voter registrar’s office that had a COVID-19 outbreak.

State officials announced the delay Monday to wait for certification from the voter registrar's office in Richmond, Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Richmond General Registrar Kirk Showalter announced last week that COVID-19 cases were discovered there and said the office will close until Friday out of an abundance of caution.

The Board of Elections was slated to certify the results Nov. 16. State officials said they have already received local certifications from 132 other cities and counties in the state.

Chris Piper, the commissioner of the state’s Department of Elections, told the board that Virginia “had an incredibly successful election” with no major issues reported on Election Day.

The Associated Press declared President-elect Joe Biden the winner of Virginia in the presidential election on Election Day after results from early returns and an AP survey of the electorate showed the former vice president had beaten President Donald Trump in the state.