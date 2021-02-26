Virginia lawmakers pass bill to seal some criminal records

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers gave final approval Friday to legislation that will allow people convicted of certain crimes to have their criminal records sealed, a move supporters say will help remove obstacles to obtaining jobs, housing, education and other opportunities for thousands of Virginians.
The legislation will set up a system for automatically sealing nine misdemeanor charges after seven years if the person is not convicted of any other crimes during that time. Charges eligible for automatic sealing include underage possession of alcohol, simple larceny, disorderly conduct, trespassing and possession of marijuana.