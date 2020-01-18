Virginia teens advocate for seizure safe school legislation

In this Jan. 10, 2020 photo, Brie Gesick, left, of Virginia Beach, and Jamie Van Cleave, of Yorktown ,both suffer from epilepsy say that living with condition is like being in prison in Yorktown, Va. Senate bill 420, a bill submitted by state Sen. Bill DeSteph, would help make life easier at school for them and other children that suffer from seizure related conditions. (John C. Clark/The Daily Press via AP)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Rowena and Thomas Gesick take turns sleeping in their daughter’s room every night so they can monitor her for seizures while she sleeps. But when Brie goes to school in the morning, the personnel are not required to know how to recognize and respond to seizures.

Two families — the Gesick family from Virginia Beach and the Van Cleave family from Yorktown — want to change that, so they’re advocating for Seizure Safe School legislation in Virginia.

Brie Gesick, 12, and Jamie Van Cleave, 16, are two of approximately 11,000 children in Virginia with epilepsy, according to the Epilepsy Foundation of America. The girls and their families decided to team up to advocate for the proposal.

Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach, sponsored SB420, which would use online training to educate school personnel on seizure detection and first aid. The bill would allow parents and guardians to submit a seizure management and treatment plan that would outline the health services students can receive at school. It also provides a Good Samaritan clause for people who act in good faith to help students experiencing seizures.

"Getting this law passed would mean we don’t have to go to school scared every day because we know someone is going to be there who knows how to handle seizures and we’ll be safe,” Jamie said.

Both girls have intractable epilepsy, which means their seizures aren’t controlled with medication. They’re balancing honors classes — maintaining straight A’s — with their extra-curricular activities and advocating for change that would eliminate the stigma and make the world around them safer for those who have seizures.

“Once we got together it made it a bit easier and more fun," Brie said. “I’m just hoping this law will get passed because it’s going to do great things for everyone.”

If Virginia passes the law it would join five other states — Kentucky, Indiana, Texas, Illinois and New Jersey — that have passed Seizure Safe School legislation. It would be the first state with the law named after two students.

“There are more than 3.4 million people in the U.S. living with epilepsy — many of them children. This important legislation will provide safety and security for our young children while they attend school," DeSteph said in a news release. "I am proud to champion the Jamie and Brie Strong Act, as we refer to it here in Virginia, and look forward to joining other states in passing this important legislation.”

For Jamie and Brie’s parents, the legislation would bring peace of mind.

Jimmy Van Cleave, Jamie’s father, said he would sit in the school’s parking lot for hours before going to work on days Jamie wasn’t feeling well. He’d wait to leave until he knew she would be OK.

Not every seizure requires that students be sent home and the families believe if the schools were better equipped to handle seizures, their daughters wouldn’t have to miss so much instructional time. On average, students aged 6-17 with epilepsy miss more than 11 days of school, according to the Epilepsy Foundation of America.

The state wouldn’t have to pay for the online training, the Foundation offers it free of charge to states that pass the law.

Jamie previously orchestrated training for teachers at York High School, Yorktown Middle School and Yorktown Elementary School, and she said it’s made a big difference to have teachers with a better understanding of epilepsy. Her teachers are more in-tune with how she’s feeling and more receptive when she needs to postpone a test or quiz.

“Teachers are such a great foundation because if you educate teachers, they’re going to educate everybody else,” Rowena Gesick said.