CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge sentenced a woman on Thursday to two life sentences after she was found guilty earlier this year of sexually abusing and making child pornography of her 2-year-old son.

Kayla Nicole Thomas was sentenced for the sexual abuse of her son, which she said was done at the insistence of her boyfriend, news outlets reported. A jury took just an hour to convict her in June and urged the courts to sentence her to two life terms plus 10 years.