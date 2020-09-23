Virtual campfire kicks off new program for blind students

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Blind and low-vision students will be learning how to toast marshmallows over a campfire, and build confidence, as part of a vocational rehabilitation program.

The state Department of Education is hosting a “Virtual Campfire” on Friday evening for students, their families and teachers. The online event highlights a new initiative called Collaborative Engagement-NH to increase engagement, self-assuredness and social skills for blind and low-vision students.

Participants have been sent a kit to make s'mores and will be guided through the process of making them during the online session.