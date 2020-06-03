Virus case count surges as 40 new Arizona deaths reported

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona officials reported nearly 1,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as a recent surge in hospitalizations continued unabated.

The state Department of Health Services on Wednesday also reported 40 new deaths. bringing the total who have died of the disease in Arizona to 981. Hospitals reported a total of 1,092 people were being treated for the virus as of Tuesday, with 379 of those in intensive care and 239 on ventilators.

The daily hospitalization number exceeded 1,000 for the first time on Monday and increased by 83 on Tuesday. The agency has been disclosing hospitalization data since April 9.

Health officials reported an additional 973 COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The total number of cases in Arizona now stands at 22,223.

The increases are being reported in the wake of more testing and of Gov. Doug Ducey’s lifting of some lockdown orders that closed many businesses and other establishments.

Ducey has said Arizona’s health care system can care for any coronavirus patients.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.