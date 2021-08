OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Nebraska as the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread, but those reported totals may be undercounting the actual number of cases because the number of tests being performed each day is down significantly compared to last fall.

“We’re definitely not testing enough ... that part is clear,” said Dr. James Lawler, co-executive director of University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security.