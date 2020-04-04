Virus cluster found at Kansas rehabilitation center

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A cluster of COVID-19 cases have been found at a rehabilitation center in Kansas City, Kansas, where 17 residents and two staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Six of those 17 residents who have the virus of the Riverbend Post Acute Care Center have been hospitalized, said Dr. Allen Greiner, chief medical officer with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas. The facility has 135 residents.

Riverbend executive director Cory Schulte told The Kansas City Star that patients who remain at the facility are receiving care from its clinical team.

Most infected people develop mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within three weeks, such as fever and cough. But older adults and people with existing health problems are particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Kansas officials said they have received some medical supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile. Starting this weekend, the Kansas National Guard and Kansas Wing of the Civil Air Patrol are distributing masks, face shields, surgical gowns and gloves to all 105 counties.

COVID-19-related deaths reported in Kansas jumped by five Friday to 18. Three of those deaths were in Johnson County, two men in their 80s and a woman in her 70s, and one was in neighboring Wyandotte County in the Kansas City area. Leavenworth County also reported its first, a woman in her 50s.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases grew in a single day to 620, up 68, or 12%. Forty-five of the state’s 105 counties have a confirmed case.