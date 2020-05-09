Virus landscape forces famed Minneapolis theater to cut back

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The effects of the coronavirus has forced the famed Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis to cut 60% of its budget and two-thirds of its plays for the upcoming season, actions that were approved Friday by the theater's board of directors.

The casualties include the popular and profitable rendition of “A Christmas Carol,” which the theater has produced every year since 1975, the Star Tribune reported.

The board in March had approved a $31 million budget and nine shows. The group on Friday settled on $12.6 million in spending and a three-show season from March to August.

Artistic director Joseph Haj said in a letter to staff that furloughs and permanent job cuts could be announced next week and the three-show season could be increased depending on the safety for performers and audiences.

Meanwhile, more than 700 new cases of the coronavirus and 24 deaths were confirmed from Friday's COVID-19 test results in Minnesota, health officials said. The total number of positive cases statewide now stands at 10,088.

Residents of long-term care homes accounted for 16 of the 24 newly announced deaths, lifting the total number of deaths in those facilities to 450.

Anoka County went over 500 cases Saturday after 41 new positive tests were reported.