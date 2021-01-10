Volunteers answer call to transcribe 1844 whaler's journal

NEW LONDON, N.Y. (AP) — At least 35 volunteers are helping to decipher a 19th-century whaler's journal that New London's Custom House Maritime Museum acquired last year, The Day of New London reported.

The volunteers are responding to a Jan. 3 email from the New London Maritime Society seeking help transcribing the 155-page journal that the museum acquired last year. "I didn’t expect so many,” Susan Tamulevich, the museum’s executive director, told the newspaper. She said the email blast went out to more than 4,000 people.