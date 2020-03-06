Volunteers needed for Griffin Hospital study of plant-based diets

The Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center at Griffin Hospital in Derby seeks adult volunteers to take part in a study looking at how a vegan diet, with or without eggs, affects diet quality and heart health. The Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center at Griffin Hospital in Derby seeks adult volunteers to take part in a study looking at how a vegan diet, with or without eggs, affects diet quality and heart health. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Volunteers needed for Griffin Hospital study of plant-based diets 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center at Griffin Hospital, 130 Division St., Derby, is looking for adult volunteers to take part in a study looking at how a vegan diet, with or without eggs, affects diet quality and heart health.

Study participants will eat a plant-based diet for approximately five months, including eggs for six weeks.

The study team plans to enroll 35 adults in this study, including men who are 25 to 75-years old, and women up to 75 years of age who have gone through menopause, but are not on hormone replacement therapy. Those who qualify must be non-smokers, and have an increased risk for developing type 2 diabetes based on certain criteria for this study.

Benefits for those who participate in this study include free study-related dietary counseling from a dietitian, free health testing, free eggs, grocery store gift cards to purchase vegan foods, and a total of $600 for completing the study.

For more information and to be considered for this study, call Rockiy at 203-732-1265, ext. 300.

This study is funded by the Egg Nutrition Center, the science and nutrition education division of the American Egg Board that sponsors health-related scientific research that is primarily focused on eggs.