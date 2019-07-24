Volunteers needed for Shelton’s Nells Rock Trail cleanup

Nells Rock Trail is the site for Saturday's Shelton Trails Committee work party.

The Shelton Trails Committee plan to tackle the overgrowth on the Nells Rock Trail on Saturday, July 27. Volunteers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Abbey Wright parking lot (GPS 160Nells Rock Road) across the street from L’Hermitage condominiums.

Participants are advised to dress for the weather, put on bug spray, and bring work gloves and water. There will be an assortment of tools available, but participants can bring their own weed whackers, loppers and clippers. Work parties generally last a couple hours, but volunteers can spend as much or as little time as possible.

If weather is questionable, check the Shelton Trails Blog for updates. For more information, contact Val Gosset at valgosset@aol.com or 203-803-5247.