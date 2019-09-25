Volunteers needed for Paugussett Trail work

Volunteers are needed on Saturday, Sept. 28, for work on a section of the Paugussett Trail. Volunteers are needed on Saturday, Sept. 28, for work on a section of the Paugussett Trail. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Volunteers needed for Paugussett Trail work 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

There’s one spot on the Paugussett Trail heading north where people can scramble over a stone wall and find themselves on the edge of a meadow. While the area is beautiful, local trail volunteers say it is virtually impossible to spot the two posts with trail blazes that lead you onward - and that is a problem.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, Shelton Trails Committee volunteers plan to correct the situation by rerouting the Paugussett so the trail enters the meadow directly across from where it exits it, just a short distance away. Those interested in volunteering can meet at 8:30 a.m. where the power lines cross Constitution Boulevard North.

Those attending should bring sturdy work gloves, water and bug spray. The committee will have work tools, but volunteers can bring their own. If weather is questionable, check the Shelton Trails Blog for updates. For more information, contact Val Gosset at valgosset@aol.com or 203-803-5247.