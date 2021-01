SHELTON — The Shelton Trails Committee is hosting a work party along the Birchbank Trail on Saturday.

The lower section of Birchbank Trail includes one stretch that becomes a muddy mess at this time of year, making navigation difficult and slippery, organizers said.

So the work party will focus on rerouting around the problem, shoring up the existing trail, or some combination of the two.

Interested volunteers should meet at the Birchbank Trailhead at 9 a.m. The trailhead is located about a mile past the entrance to the beach at Indian Well State Park, where Indian Well Road crosses the railroad tracks. The trailhead is just before the railroad tracks, and there is parking on the left immediately after crossing the tracks.

Waterproof footwear is a must for the venture and sturdy work gloves are also recommended.

If the weather looks questionable, check the Shelton Trails Blog for updates. For more information, contact Val Gosset at valgosset@aol.com or 203-803-5247.

