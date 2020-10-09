Volunteers needed to clean up Shelton’s Nell’s Rock Trail

SHELTON — The Shelton Trails Committee is looking for volunteers to help clear overgrowth on the Nell’s Rock Trail and surrounding areas this weekend.

The work party should meet at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 10 at the Abbey Wright parking lot, GPS 160 Nells Rock Road, across the street from L'Hermitage condominiums.

Dress for the weather and bring work gloves. There will be an assortment of tools available, but people can bring their own clippers, loppers and weed whackers. Health and safety protocols will be followed.

If the weather is questionable, check the Shelton Trails blog before you head out. If organizers need to cancel, a notice will be posted there.

For more information, contact Val Gosset at valgosset@aol.com or 203-803-5247.

