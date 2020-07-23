Volunteers needed to remove old tires from Shelton’s Little Pond Trail

The Shelton Trails Committee will be holding a work party on Saturday, July 25, at Little Pond Trail.

SHELTON — The Trails Committee will be holding a work party on Saturday at Little Pond Trail.

The pond is in a little-known open space in White Hills, one of the Out and About Challenge spots. The short trail to the pond — appropriately named Little Pond Trail — has recently been cleared and spruced up, but there is a mound of used tires that still needs to be removed.

Interested volunteers should gather at 8:30 a.m. at 15 Pine Tree Hill Road. People do not need tools, only work gloves, water and bug spray. Long pants and sleeves are advisable. The city is providing a trailer to haul the tires away.

If the weather is questionable, check the Shelton Trails blog for updates.

For more information, contact Val Gosset at valgosset@aol.com or 203-803-5247.