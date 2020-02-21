Volunteers sought for Oak Valley Trail cleanup

The Shelton Trails Committee will hold a work party on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Oak Valley Trail.

Those interested in volunteering should meet at 9 a.m. under the power lines on the south side of Shelton Avenue (Route 108), just east of Willoughby Road. Attendees are advised to dress for the weather and wear sturdy work gloves. There will be a selection of tools, but people can bring their own.

Work parties can count toward community service hours for students. If the weather is questionable, check the Shelton Trails blog for updates. For more information, contact Val Gosset at valgosset@aol.com or 203-803-5247.