The Shelton Trails Committee is hosting a trails work party Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Nicholdale Farm main parking lot (324 Leavenworth Road). Volunteers are needed to help clean up some piles of logs and branches left in the parking area after Tropical Storm Isaias and to clear nearby trails.

SHELTON — The Shelton Trails Committee will hold a trails work party at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Nicholdale Farm main parking lot (324 Leavenworth Road) to help cleanup piles of logs and branches left in the parking area after Tropical Storm Isaias and to clear nearby trails.

Committee member Val Gosset said a pile of trees fell on and around the main parking lot for Nicholdale Farm during the storm.

“Some folks from the Land Conservation Trust have since hauled the trees out of the center of the parking area and off to the side,” Gosset said. “Our mission on Saturday's work party is to chop them so they'll fit in a wood chipper and arrange them so they're easily accessible for that job.”

Gosset said the city has agreed to chip them up after the committee’s "make-ready" work Saturday.

People can bring their own supplies, such as water, gloves and bug spray, and, if possible, tools to reduce sharing during the pandemic.

Click here for a trail map.

No registration required. The group advised volunteers to bring a mask in case close contact occurs.

There is a second parking lot for Nicholdale Farm if the first one fills up. The second lot is located to the east, on the other side of the yellow house. Use caution on this stretch of Route 110 while entering and exiting the parking areas or if crossing the highway to access the trails of Willis Woods.

