Volunteers sought for Shelton trails clearing

The Shelton Trails Committee will be hosting its next work party Saturday, Aug. 24, beginning at 8:30 a.m. along Paugussett Trail at Constitution Avenue North.

Several sections of the Paugussett Trail between Constitution Avenue North and Meadow Street get more sun - and thus more weeds - than many other parts of the trail. Those wising to volunteer can meet where the powerlines cross Constitution Boulevard North, across the street from the entrance to Summerfield Gardens. There is parking available on the street.

Participants are advised to dress for the weather and bring work gloves and water. Committee members will have some clippers, loppers and weed-whackers, or people may want to bring their own. If the weather looks questionable, check the Shelton Trails blog for updates. For more information, contact Val Gosset at valgosset@aol.com or 203-803-5247