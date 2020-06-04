Vote set on $5B debt authorization stemming from COVID-19

TRENTON, N.J (AP) — New Jersey's Democrat-led Assembly is set to vote Thursday on a measure to authorize $5 billion in borrowing sought by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

The measure gives the administration approval to borrow the money to plug a budget hole blown open by the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Republicans oppose the borrowing on several grounds. Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick says he's not convinced $5 billion is needed. He also said in a teleconference on Thursday that the borrowing will lead to increased taxes.

“This is a massive tax without any — without any — changes with respect to spending, no changes with respect to capping state revenues, no reforms that Republicans have pushed for for years," he said.

Murphy's treasury department has said the state faces a $10 billion shortfall over the current and next fiscal years.

“A lot of the positions of the very people we need right now, in the state that we hold dea,r we will not be able to hold on to," Murphy said recently.

New Jersey has seen the second-highest number of fatalities from COVID-19 in the nation, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

There have been 11,880 deaths in the state from coronavirus, the state health department reports, and more than 160,000 positive cases.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.