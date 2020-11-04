Voters in Shelton back Perillo for eighth term, according to RTC unofficial numbers

SHELTON — Longtime city resident and state Rep. Jason Perillo garnered more than 65 percent of the vote, in unofficial totals released Tuesday night by the Republican Town Committee, and appears to have earned his eighth consecutive term representing the 113th state House District.

As of 10:30 p.m. Perillo easily outpaced Democratic challenger and longtime Planning and Zoning commissioner Elaine Matto by about 3,400 votes, which included absentee ballots.

“Winning by this margin shows people believe I am doing the right things for Shelton,” Perillo said after learning the unofficial results.

“My focus has been and will continue to be enhancing the business climate in the state and right here in Shelton,” Perillo said. “We’ve seen that, historically, the state has not been kind to businesses, despite seeing the success we have right here in Shelton. What happens in the state does trickle down to Shelton. I will try to work with like-minded legislators to stem that tide.”

Perillo, 42, who was formerly the volunteer chief of Shelton’s Echo Hose Ambulance, was first elected in 2007. A lifelong Shelton resident, Perillo comes from a family with a long, storied history in the city. Most notably his grandfather, Vincent P. Tisi Jr., was a former mayor.

Matto works as a nurse case manager at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, part of Hartford Healthcare. This was her third time running for the seat held by Perillo.

Perillo serves as the ranking member on the Executive and Legislative Nominations Committee, which is reserved for senior legislators and confirms the governor’s cabinet appointments.

Perillo has won re-election handily in past years. He took 66 percent of the vote in 2018, receiving a greater percentage of votes than any other candidate on the ballot.

Overall, Republicans fared well in Shelton, according to unofficial votes cast in the four wards Tuesday. While Democratic candidate Joe Biden has been declared the winner in Connecticut not long after the polls closed, President Donald Trump won the city by some 2,000 votes.

In the 4th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Jim Himes led in the overall district counts at 9:30 p.m., but Republican Jonathan Riddle outpaced him in Shelton, leading by some 800 votes. In the 3rd Congressional District race, incumbent Democrat Rosa DeLauro led the overall district, but Republican Margaret Streicker topped her in Shelton, by about 200.

For registrar of voters, Republican Pete Pavone earned 12,231 votes, Democrat Janet Sabovik had 8,907, according to the unofficial results.

Republican JP Sredzinski was reelected as he was running unopposed for his fourth consecutive term in the 112th House District, which represents portions of Monroe and Newtown. This is the third consecutive election cycle that Sredzinski has run unopposed after winning his first term in 2014.

Republican state Sen. Kevin Kelly was also reelected. He was running unopposed in the 21st Senate District.

