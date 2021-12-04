Voters protest disqualification of Venezuelan candidate REGINA GARCIA CANO, Associated Press Dec. 4, 2021 Updated: Dec. 4, 2021 5:31 p.m.
BARINAS, Venezuela (AP) — About 500 supporters of a Venezuelan gubernatorial opposition candidate who was retroactively disqualified as the vote count showed him ahead in the home state of the late President Hugo Chávez protested Saturday against a decision that has become emblematic of what opponents say are unfair election conditions.
Under a heavy military and police presence, supporters of Freddy Superlano decried the decision of Venezuela’s highest court to schedule a new gubernatorial election in January, saying they are being robbed of the punishment vote they exercised against the ruling party’s candidate. They vowed to keep any pro-government candidate out of the governor’s office.
Written By
REGINA GARCIA CANO