Voters reminded absentee ballot application coming in mail

Shelton City Hall. Shelton City Hall. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Voters reminded absentee ballot application coming in mail 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — The town clerk’s office is asking residents interested in obtaining absentee ballots to reach out to their office for an application.

Through Monday, more than 550 residents have submitted applications for absentee ballots. Residents can obtain an application for an absentee ballot by calling the town clerk’s office at 203-924-1555 X1403 or downloading one on the city of Shelton website.

Absentee ballots will become available Oct. 2 and will be mailed directly to those who submitted applications.

Once completed, the application can be mailed to the Town Clerk’s Office, PO Box 364, Shelton, CT 06484.

People can also put completed absentee ballots in one of the secure drop boxes - one is outside of City Hall, the other at the Huntington branch of the Post Office. Using the box allows the clerk’s office to process the information faster than waiting for the ballot to come by mail.

Nov. 3, all five polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for in-person voting .

For more information, email tcoffice@cityofshelton.org.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com