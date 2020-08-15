W&M president, other top leaders taking pay cuts

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Top leaders at the College of William & Mary are taking pay cuts in response to financial uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Katherine Rowe will ask the governing board of the Williamsburg school to decrease her compensation by 15% through the end of 2020, The Virginia Gazette reported.

Provost Peggy Agouris and Chief Operating Officer Amy Sebring already have voluntary reduced their compensation by 12%, according to a joint statement with Rowe released this week.

Rowe’s request would be applied to her base pay of $515,000, William & Mary spokesperson Suzanne Clavet said in an email Friday. Agouris has a salary of $400,000 and Sebring a salary of $330,000, according to Clavet.

The college is also offering a voluntary furlough program for employees that would allow them to take from two to 18 weeks of unpaid absence until early January.

“Like many other colleges and universities across the country, we are preparing for significant gaps in funding during the ... academic year,” Clavet said in an email. “Cost savings from these measures will go toward filling that gap.”

William & Mary is a state-supported school with 8,800 undergraduate and graduate students. The school had about 2,750 full- or part-time employees as of last month.

Undergraduate classes start on Wednesday, but most in-person instruction won’t begin until at least Labor Day as students return to campus over time, according to the college’s web site.