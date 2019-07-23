W. Virginia senators take zip line ride at Scout Jamboree

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's two U.S. senators let their adventuresome sides take over at the World Scout Jamboree.

Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito took rides on adjoining zip lines Monday in southern West Virginia. About 45,000 Scouts and their leaders from around the world are participating in the jamboree held for just the second time in the United States.

Riders on the "The Big Zip" can reach speeds of up to 50 mph (80 kph).

Capito let out a scream as the pair took off.

Manchin arrived at the end of the ride several seconds before Capito.

"Did I beat her?" Manchin said on a video posted to Twitter . "I told you, there's an advantage to weight."

The jamboree runs through Aug. 2 at the Bechtel Summit Reserve.