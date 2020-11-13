By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the race for Attorney General.

TP PR Fergusn Larkin
Adams 3 2 1,524 3,415
Asotin 7 6 4,163 7,196
Benton 50 49 36,769 61,931
Chelan 21 20 17,634 23,554
Clallam 24 23 23,515 23,810
Clark 125 122 132,036 128,945
Columbia 2 1 633 1,687
Cowlitz 30 29 23,243 34,319
Douglas 10 9 7,360 13,148
Ferry 2 1 1,420 2,715
Franklin 15 14 12,782 18,459
Garfield 2 2 366 1,033
Grant 19 18 11,323 24,710
Grays Harb 20 19 16,819 19,966
Island 24 23 26,971 24,842
Jefferson 12 11 16,422 7,507
King 595 594 842,329 319,807
Kitsap 79 77 84,934 67,915
Kittitas 11 10 10,299 14,373
Klickitat 7 6 5,556 7,073
Lewis 23 22 13,970 29,930
Lincoln 4 3 1,639 5,128
Mason 18 17 16,148 19,359
Okanogan 11 10 8,359 11,627
Pacific 7 6 6,551 7,023
Pend Oreil 4 3 2,641 5,524
Pierce 227 227 233,155 214,239
San Juan 6 5 9,163 3,420
Skagit 35 31 32,937 32,458
Skamania 4 3 3,022 3,836
Snohomish 213 212 235,169 187,874
Spokane 145 141 130,365 151,474
Stevens 15 15 7,277 18,699
Thurston 82 79 90,237 69,788
Wahkiakum 2 1 1,110 1,686
Walla Wlla 16 13 12,147 15,222
Whatcom 64 63 79,685 54,333
Whitman 11 9 9,644 8,768
Yakima 55 54 41,290 50,929
Totals 2,000 1,950 2,210,607 1,697,722

AP Elections 11-13-2020 09:03