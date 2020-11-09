https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/WA-Gov-Cnty-15714109.php
WA-Gov-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the race for Governor.
|TP
|PR
|Inslee
|Culp
|Adams
|3
|2
|1,409
|3,696
|Asotin
|7
|6
|4,191
|7,563
|Benton
|50
|47
|36,145
|64,137
|Chelan
|21
|20
|17,614
|24,632
|Clallam
|24
|21
|22,248
|21,220
|Clark
|125
|117
|136,584
|131,324
|Columbia
|2
|1
|629
|1,758
|Cowlitz
|30
|28
|21,941
|36,943
|Douglas
|10
|9
|6,943
|13,583
|Ferry
|2
|1
|1,325
|2,961
|Franklin
|15
|14
|12,305
|18,972
|Garfield
|2
|2
|346
|1,111
|Grant
|19
|11
|7,670
|17,770
|Grays Harb
|20
|18
|15,805
|20,629
|Island
|24
|23
|28,072
|24,909
|Jefferson
|12
|10
|16,376
|7,194
|King
|595
|561
|879,872
|302,536
|Kitsap
|79
|75
|86,953
|68,439
|Kittitas
|11
|10
|10,141
|15,180
|Klickitat
|7
|5
|4,986
|6,605
|Lewis
|23
|22
|13,642
|30,917
|Lincoln
|4
|3
|1,510
|5,388
|Mason
|18
|17
|16,260
|20,133
|Okanogan
|11
|8
|6,965
|10,036
|Pacific
|7
|6
|6,499
|7,435
|Pend Oreil
|4
|3
|2,498
|5,883
|Pierce
|227
|214
|233,851
|216,348
|San Juan
|6
|5
|9,501
|3,389
|Skagit
|35
|25
|29,413
|27,421
|Skamania
|4
|3
|2,962
|3,906
|Snohomish
|213
|202
|240,197
|185,605
|Spokane
|145
|136
|129,984
|159,168
|Stevens
|15
|12
|6,222
|15,324
|Thurston
|82
|73
|88,507
|66,366
|Wahkiakum
|2
|1
|1,088
|1,832
|Walla Wlla
|16
|11
|10,403
|12,803
|Whatcom
|64
|61
|81,204
|54,956
|Whitman
|11
|8
|8,502
|7,974
|Yakima
|55
|46
|36,194
|48,756
|Totals
|2,000
|1,837
|2,236,957
|1,674,802
AP Elections 11-09-2020 15:48
