WA-Gov-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the race for Governor.

TP PR Inslee Culp Adams 3 2 1,409 3,696 Asotin 7 6 4,191 7,563 Benton 50 49 36,258 64,398 Chelan 21 20 17,614 24,632 Clallam 24 23 23,485 23,416 Clark 125 121 137,165 131,951 Columbia 2 1 629 1,758 Cowlitz 30 29 22,009 37,078 Douglas 10 9 6,943 13,583 Ferry 2 1 1,325 2,961 Franklin 15 14 12,305 18,972 Garfield 2 2 346 1,111 Grant 19 16 9,751 24,664 Grays Harb 20 18 15,805 20,629 Island 24 23 28,072 24,909 Jefferson 12 10 16,437 7,304 King 595 590 879,872 302,536 Kitsap 79 77 87,225 68,727 Kittitas 11 10 10,141 15,180 Klickitat 7 6 5,138 6,932 Lewis 23 22 13,770 31,221 Lincoln 4 3 1,510 5,388 Mason 18 17 16,260 20,133 Okanogan 11 10 8,040 12,519 Pacific 7 6 6,499 7,435 Pend Oreil 4 3 2,498 5,883 Pierce 227 221 236,195 218,945 San Juan 6 5 9,501 3,389 Skagit 35 28 31,362 29,817 Skamania 4 3 3,048 4,003 Snohomish 213 208 241,874 186,963 Spokane 145 139 130,095 159,268 Stevens 15 12 6,222 15,324 Thurston 82 77 90,075 68,512 Wahkiakum 2 1 1,088 1,832 Walla Wlla 16 11 10,403 12,803 Whatcom 64 62 81,204 54,956 Whitman 11 9 9,760 9,145 Yakima 55 53 40,082 53,011 Totals 2,000 1,917 2,255,606 1,702,547

AP Elections 11-10-2020 15:48