https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/WA-House-6-Cnty-15717390.php
WA-House-6-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the race for U.S. House District 6.
|TP
|PR
|Kilmer
|Kreislmr
|Clallam
|24
|23
|24,489
|21,627
|Grays Harb
|20
|18
|17,574
|18,147
|Jefferson
|12
|10
|16,524
|6,878
|Kitsap
|79
|75
|91,183
|61,975
|Mason
|14
|13
|13,208
|14,302
|Pierce
|62
|58
|80,575
|42,402
|Totals
|211
|197
|243,553
|165,331
AP Elections 11-10-2020 14:53
