WA-InsCom-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the race for Insurance Commissioner.

TP PR Kreidler Patel Adams 3 2 1,888 2,900 Asotin 7 6 5,163 5,756 Benton 50 47 45,269 48,707 Chelan 21 20 21,042 18,314 Clallam 24 20 24,828 15,725 Clark 125 117 147,370 101,348 Columbia 2 1 837 1,355 Cowlitz 30 28 27,518 27,954 Douglas 10 9 8,998 10,222 Ferry 2 1 1,800 2,169 Franklin 15 14 15,078 14,542 Garfield 2 2 529 785 Grant 19 11 10,220 13,779 Grays Harb 20 18 19,613 14,850 Island 24 23 30,975 18,686 Jefferson 12 10 16,957 5,633 King 595 560 894,637 227,262 Kitsap 79 75 95,806 50,480 Kittitas 11 10 12,517 10,954 Klickitat 7 5 5,661 5,115 Lewis 23 22 17,965 23,660 Lincoln 4 3 2,200 4,216 Mason 18 17 19,567 14,747 Okanogan 11 8 8,468 7,403 Pacific 7 6 7,534 5,566 Pend Oreil 4 3 3,268 4,625 Pierce 227 214 267,190 159,186 San Juan 6 5 9,501 2,627 Skagit 35 25 33,157 19,632 Skamania 4 3 3,312 3,124 Snohomish 213 202 267,929 136,443 Spokane 145 136 148,195 122,513 Stevens 15 12 8,469 11,828 Thurston 82 73 101,479 46,981 Wahkiakum 2 1 1,308 1,392 Walla Wlla 16 11 11,948 10,176 Whatcom 64 61 88,016 38,763 Whitman 11 8 9,387 6,058 Yakima 55 42 39,305 34,675 Totals 2,000 1,831 2,434,904 1,250,151

AP Elections 11-09-2020 14:03