By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the race for Lands Commissioner.

TP PR Franz Pederson
Adams 3 2 1,545 3,365
Asotin 7 6 3,994 7,267
Benton 50 49 35,221 61,976
Chelan 21 20 18,133 22,749
Clallam 24 23 23,216 23,402
Clark 125 122 129,017 129,310
Columbia 2 1 633 1,666
Cowlitz 30 29 22,541 34,630
Douglas 10 9 7,295 12,604
Ferry 2 1 1,420 2,724
Franklin 15 14 12,581 18,379
Garfield 2 2 356 1,026
Grant 19 18 11,049 24,447
Grays Harb 20 18 15,939 19,346
Island 24 23 27,323 23,838
Jefferson 12 11 16,465 7,292
King 595 593 836,046 308,951
Kitsap 79 77 84,279 66,968
Kittitas 11 10 10,371 14,103
Klickitat 7 6 5,275 6,991
Lewis 23 22 13,762 29,698
Lincoln 4 3 1,590 5,147
Mason 18 17 16,290 18,732
Okanogan 11 10 9,038 10,889
Pacific 7 6 6,457 7,012
Pend Oreil 4 3 2,574 5,499
Pierce 227 225 232,897 206,595
San Juan 6 5 9,101 3,314
Skagit 35 31 32,606 31,840
Skamania 4 3 2,900 3,952
Snohomish 213 211 236,001 181,173
Spokane 145 141 127,572 152,191
Stevens 15 12 6,463 14,506
Thurston 82 78 88,837 66,944
Wahkiakum 2 1 1,072 1,722
Walla Wlla 16 11 9,992 12,636
Whatcom 64 63 78,650 54,600
Whitman 11 9 9,245 9,007
Yakima 55 53 39,716 50,459
Totals 2,000 1,938 2,187,462 1,656,950

AP Elections 11-11-2020 13:53