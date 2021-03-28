WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular-season Standings

All Times Eastern

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Saskatoon 8 7 0 1 0 36 21 15 Brandon 9 6 2 1 0 37 27 13 Winnipeg 8 5 3 0 0 33 26 10 Moose Jaw 8 4 4 0 0 23 30 8 Prince Albert 8 3 3 1 1 25 26 8 Regina 8 2 4 2 0 26 40 6 Swift Current 9 2 5 1 0 29 39 5

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Edmonton 10 9 1 0 0 44 16 18 Medicine Hat 9 6 3 0 0 38 25 12 Calgary 11 5 5 1 0 32 37 11 Lethbridge 10 3 6 1 0 28 47 7 Red Deer 10 2 6 2 0 24 41 6

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Kamloops 2 2 0 0 0 12 7 2 Kelowna 1 1 0 0 0 5 0 2 Prince George 1 0 1 0 0 4 5 0 Vancouver 1 0 1 0 0 3 7 0 Victoria 1 0 1 0 0 0 5 0

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Everett 5 5 0 0 0 20 2 10 Seattle 4 3 1 0 0 13 9 6 Portland 5 2 1 2 0 13 12 6 Tri-City 5 2 3 0 0 7 18 4 Spokane 5 0 4 0 1 6 18 1

Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Sunday's results

Calgary 2 Edmonton 1

Brandon 5 Swift Current 2 (at Regina)

Everett 6 Tri-City 1

Lethbridge at Medicine Hat

Portland at Seattle

Kelowna vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.)

Moose Jaw vs. Winnipeg (at Regina)

Saturday's results

Edmonton 5 Calgary 2

Medicine Hat 6 Lethbridge 3

Seattle 3 Portland 2

Tri-City 3 Spokane 0

At Kamloops, B.C.

Kamloops 5 Prince George 4

At Regina

Prince Albert 5 Moose Jaw 2

Friday's results

Saskatoon 7 Regina 3

Seattle 5 Spokane 0

Everett 2 Portland 1 (OT)

Edmonton 4 Calgary 3

Medicine Hat 3 Lethbridge 0

Kamloops 7 Vancouver 3

Kelowna 5 Victoria 0

At Regina

Swift Current 7 Winnipeg 4

Monday's games

Saskatoon vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Swift Current at Regina, 10 p.m.

Prince George vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Prince Albert vs. Brandon (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Regina vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Victoria vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Kamloops at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Everett at Seattle, 9:05 p.m.

Saskatoon vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Thursday's games

Swift Current vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Regina vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Kamloops vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.