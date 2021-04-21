WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular Season

All Times Eastern

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Brandon 20 15 3 2 0 86 50 32 Saskatoon 20 14 3 2 1 69 48 31 Winnipeg 20 14 5 1 0 80 57 29 Regina 20 8 9 2 1 65 80 19 Moose Jaw 20 8 11 1 0 59 76 17 Prince Albert 20 7 10 2 1 53 67 17 Swift Current 20 4 15 1 0 58 92 9

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Edmonton 16 14 1 0 1 78 29 29 Medicine Hat 16 12 3 0 1 69 46 25 Lethbridge 17 7 8 2 0 60 76 16 Calgary 14 6 6 2 0 43 51 14 Red Deer 19 2 15 2 0 44 92 6

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Kamloops 10 8 2 0 0 43 27 16 Vancouver 11 8 3 0 0 39 26 16 Prince George 11 4 5 1 1 33 38 10 Kelowna 5 3 2 0 0 21 19 6 Victoria 11 1 9 1 0 27 53 3

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Everett 14 11 3 0 0 54 28 22 Portland 14 6 5 3 0 47 48 15 Seattle 14 7 7 0 0 41 45 14 Spokane 12 4 5 2 1 34 42 11 Tri-City 12 5 7 0 0 29 42 10

Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Wednesday's results

Tri-City at Seattle (ppd., virus)

At Regina

Brandon vs. Swift Current

Moose Jaw vs. Winnipeg

At Kelowna, B.C.

Vancouver vs. Victoria

Tuesday's results

Kamloops 6 Kelowna 2

Regina 4 Saskatoon 2

Thursday's games

Saskatoon vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 9:10 p.m.

Swift Current at Regina, 10 p.m.

Kamloops vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Friday's games

Saskatoon vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Lethbridge at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Red Deer at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 9:10 p.m.

Regina vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Victoria at Kamloops, 10 p.m.

Prince George at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 24

Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.

Prince Albert vs. Brandon (at Regina), 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Red Deer, 9 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 9:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 25

Swift Current vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.

Kamloops vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.

Regina vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.