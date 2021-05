KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Dylan Garand stopped all 28 shots his way as the Kamloops Blazers blanked the Prince George Cougars 4-0 on Wednesday — the final night of the Western Hockey League season.

Josh Pillar, Logan Bairos, Ethan Brandwood and Orrin Centazzo scored to help the Blazers (18-4-0) extend their win streak to six games.