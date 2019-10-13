WHL Roundup: Connor McClennon stars in shootout as Ice down Broncos 6-5

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. - Connor McClennon scored in the shootout as the Winnipeg Ice edged the Swift Current Broncos 6-5 on Saturday in Western Hockey League action.

Isaac Johnson and Owen Pederson had two goals apiece in regulation time for Winnipeg (4-4-1), while Jakin Smallwood also found the back of the net.

Gage Alexander allowed four goals on 10 shots in the first 16:33 of play. Jesse Makaj stopped 21-of-22 shots in relief and turned away all skaters in the shootout to earn the win.

Ethan Regnier, Ben King, Aiden Bulych, Alex Moar and Joona Kiviniemi scored for the Broncos (2-4-1).

Isaac Poulter turned away 52 shots for Swift Current.

The Ice went 1 for 4 on the power play and the Broncos scored on their one man advantage.

---

RAIDERS 8 WARRIORS 4

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Aliaksei Protas and Ilya Usau both scored twice as the Raiders routed Moose Jaw.

Nolan Allan, Brayden Watts, Cole Fonstad and Daniil Stepanov rounded out the attack for Prince Albert (7-0-2).

Ryder Korczak, Brayden Tracey, Owen Hardy and Jadon Joseph supplied the offence for the Warriors (5-3-0).

---

GIANTS 4 PATS 2

REGINA — Milos Roman struck twice as Vancouver subdued the Pats.

Jackson Shepard put away the winner 53 seconds into the third period for the Giants (6-5-0) and Zack Ostapchuk also scored.

Ryker Evans and Cole Dubinsky replied for the Pats (1-8-0).

---

BLADES 2 HURRICANES 1

SASKATOON — Nolan Kneen's goal at the 2:50 mark of the third period was the winner as the Blades slipped past Lethbridge.

Riley McKay also scored for Saskatoon (6-3-1).

Dylan Cozens was the lone Hurricanes (3-4-1) scorer.

---

OIL KINGS 6 HITMEN 4

EDMONTON — Carter Souch scored a hat trick as the Edmonton Oil Kings defeated the Calgary Hitmen 6-4 in Edmonton.

Riley Sawchuk, Ethan McIndoe and Josh Williams also scored for the Oil Kings (6-1-3).

Egor Zamula, Carson Focht, Mark Kastelic and Sean Tschigerl scored for the Hitmen. (4-1-1)

---

TIGERS 9 REBELS 1

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Daniel Baker scored twice as the Medicine Hat Tigers crushed the Red Deer Rebels 9-1 in Medicine Hat.

Caleb Willms (2 goals), James Hamblin, Ryan Chyzowski, Cole Sillinger (2 goals) and Nick McCarry also scored for the Tigers (7-2-1).

Josh Tarzwell scored for the Rebels (4-5-0).

---

SILVERTIPS 1 THUNDERBIRDS 0 (OT)

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Silvertips edged the Seattle Thunderbirds 1-0 in overtime in Everett.

Gage Goncalves chipped in the game winning goal for the Silvertips (5-3-0) at 2:21 of overtime.

Roddy Ross turned away 24 shots for Seattle (2-4-1).

---

BLAZERS 5 ROCKETS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. — Max Martin scored twice as the Kamloops Blazers beat the Kelowna Rockets 5-2 in Kelowna.

Orrin Centazzo, Martin Lang and Connor Zary also scored for the Blazers (5-4-0).

Liam Kindree and Jake Poole scored for the Rockets (5-3-1).

---

CHIEFS 6 ROYALS 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs thumped the Victoria Royals 6-1 in Spokane.

Brandon Reller, Filip Král, Adam Beckman, Reed Jacobson, Cordel Larson and Bobby Russell scored for the Chiefs (4-3-1).

Sean Gulka replied for the Royals (2-4-1).

---

AMERICANS 4 COUGARS 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City Americans doubled the Prince George Cougars 4-2 in Tri-City.

Sasha Mutala, Krystof Hrabik, Jayden Platz and Connor Bouchard scored for the Americans (5-3-0).

Filip Koffer and Josh Maser scored for the Cougars (2-5-1).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2019.