WHL Roundup: Jake Christiansen sparks Silvertips' 6-3 rally past Hitmen

CALGARY - Jake Christiansen had back-to-back goals as the Everett Silvertips rallied past the Calgary Hitmen 6-3 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action..

Christiansen's second goal of the game came at the 7:32 mark of the third period as Everett (15-9-4) came back from a 3-1 deficit.

Wyatte Wylie and Martin Fasko-Rudas also scored in the third as the Silvertips reeled off four unanswered goals. Bryce Kindopp and Jalen Price had goals as well.

Dustin Wolf made 32 saves for the win in net.

Riley Stotts scored twice for Calgary (15-9-4) and Egor Zamula added a single.

Jack McNaughton stopped 20 shots for the Hitmen.

Everett went 0 for 2 on the power play and Calgary was 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

GIANTS 4 AMERICANS 1

LANGLEY, B.C. — Tyler Preziuso scored twice as Vancouver topped Tri-City.

Connor Horning put away the eventual winner at the 15:55 mark of the first period for the Giants (14-13-2) and Michal Kvasnica also scored.

Connor Bouchard was the lone scorer for the Americans (12-12-3).

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 COUGARS 1

PORTLAND, Ore. — Robbie Fromm-Delorme put away the winner at the 7:19 mark of the second period as the Winterhawks flew past Prince George.

Johnny Ludvig, Jaydon Dureau and Seth Jarvis also scored for Portland (20-6-3).

Josh Maser replied for the Cougars (6-20-3).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2019.