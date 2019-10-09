WHL Roundup: McIndoe helps rally Oil Kings in comeback win over Pats

REGINA - Ethan McIndoe scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Edmonton Oil Kings rallied from a three-goal deficit to defeat the Regina Pats 5-3 on Tuesday in the Western Hockey League.

Liam Keeler, Jalen Luypen, Vladimir Alistrov and Dylan Guenther also scored for Edmonton (5-1-2), which trailed 3-0 after the first period before reeling off five straight goals.

Kyle Walker, Robbie Holmes and Austin Pratt scored for the struggling Pats (1-7-0).

Sebastian Cossa started in the Oil Kings net, allowing three goals on 11 shots through the first 20 minutes of the game. Todd Scott stopped all seven attempts he faced the rest of the way.

Regina's Max Paddock made 34 saves.

TIGERS 4 WINTERHAWKS 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — James Hamblin and Brett Kemp had a goal and an assist apiece to help lift the Tigers (5-2-1) over Portland (3-3-0).

RAIDERS 4 GIANTS 2

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Aliaksei Protas scored one goal and set up two more and Carter Serhyenko made 25 saves as the Raiders (5-0-2) doubled up Vancouver (4-4-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2019