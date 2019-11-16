WHL Roundup: Sillinger, Brinkman lead Tigers over Rebels in shootout

RED DEER, Alta. - Cole Sillinger and Jonathan Brinkman scored in the shootout as the Medicine Hat Tigers rallied for a 4-3 win over the Red Deer Rebels on Friday in the Western Hockey League.

Corson Hopwo and Nick McCarry scored to tie the game after Medicine Hat (13-6-1) fell behind 3-1. Brett Kemp also scored.

Ben King, Jaxsen Wieve and Josh Tarzwell, with a short-handed goal, supplied the offence for the Rebels (6-11-3).

Tigers goaltender Garin Bjorklund stopped 29 shots. Red Deer's Ethan Anders made 27 saves.

---

BLAZERS 1 COUGARS 0

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Rayce Ramsay turned aside all 23 shots he faced and Matthew Seminoff scored 38 seconds into the third period to lift the Blazers (14-6-0) over Prince George (4-14-2).

---

ROYALS 3 HURRICANES 2

VICTORIA — Gary Haden's goal late in the first period stood as the winner, Will Warm had two assists and the Royals (10-7-1) held off Lethbridge (13-6-3).

---

CHIEFS 4 WINTERHAWKS 3 (OT)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jack Finley tied the game with 1:17 left in the third, then scored the winner in overtime to lift Spokane (9-7-2) over the Winterhawks (11-5-2).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2019.