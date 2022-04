KENT, Wash. - Jared Davidson scored a goal and assisted on three others as the Seattle Thunderbirds knocked off the Spokane Chiefs 6-2 Saturday in the WHL.

The game was pegged as an 'after-hours matchup' with the puck dropping at around 8:30 p.m. PT.

Lukas Svejkovsky scored two goals in the Seattle (41-18-6) win.

The loss snapped a four-game win streak the Chiefs (23-38-5) were on.

Mason Beaupit stopped 44 shots for Spokane as the Thunderbirds out-shot the Chiefs 50-25.

---

OIL KINGS 6 REBELS 4

EDMONTON, Alta. -- Dylan Guenther and Justin Sourdif both scored two goals and assisted on two others as Edmonton (47-14-4) beat Red Deer (44-18-4). Rebels goalie Connor Ungar made 47 saves in the loss.

---

ICE 6 TIGERS 1

WINNIPEG -- Chase Wheatcroft had two goals and an assist and Cole Muir scored twice as Winnipeg (50-10-5) routed Medicine Hat (11-51-4). Tigers goaltender Garin Bjorklund made 38 stops in the loss.

---

WHEAT KINGS 3 WARRIORS 2 (SO)

BRANDON, Man. -- Nate Danielson scored the only goal in the shootout to help Brandon (35-25-5) past Moose Jaw (36-23-6) for its fifth straight win. Both goalies had strong games, with the Wheat Kings' Ethan Kruger stopping 30 of the 32 shots he faced and the Warriors' Jackson Unger making 29 saves.

---

PATS 5 RAIDERS 3

REGINA -- Connor Bedard potted two goals and had an assist as Regina (26-34-5) defeated Prince Albert (26-35-5). Bedard scored the game-winner on the power play at 6:46 of the third period. It was his 49th marker of the season, one back of the league lead.

---

HURRICANES 5 HITMEN 1

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -- Jett Jones had two goals to lead Lethbridge (31-30-5) past Calgary (25-32-8). Jones scored his second goal of the evening on a shorthanded goal with just 38 seconds left in the game.

---

COUGARS 2 ROYALS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. -- Ethan Samson scored a power play marker at 13:29 of the third period to put Prince George (23-38-5) up for good in a tightly-contested game with Victoria (22-38-6). Cougars goalie Ty Young made 29 saves in the victory.

---

ROCKETS 8 GIANTS 4

KELOWNA, B.C. -- Andrew Cristall, Mark Liwiski and Adam Kydd all scored two goals each as Kelowna's (40-19-6) offence erupted in a win against Vancouver (23-36-4). Cristall also racked up three assists for a five-point night. Colton Dach also had five points with four assists for the Rockets.

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 BLAZERS 4 (OT)

KAMLOOPS, B.C. -- Jaydon Dureau scored 2:22 into overtime to give Portland (45-16-5) the win over Kamloops (47-16-3) in a battle between two of the WHL's best. The victory was the Winterhawks' fourth in a row. Blazers goaltender Dylan Garand made 37 stops in defeat.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2022.