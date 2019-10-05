WHL Roundup: Wouters scores OT winner as Blades edge Raiders 2-1

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. - Chase Wouters supplied the game-winning goal 3:57 into overtime to lift the Saskatoon Blades to a 2-1 victory over the Prince Albert Raiders on Friday in the Western Hockey League.

Aidan De La Gorgendiere also scored for the Blades (3-3-0).

Ozzy Wiesblatt scored for the Raiders (3-0-2).

Nolan Maier turned aside 36 shots for Saskatoon. Boston Bilous turned away 20 shots for Prince Albert.

The Raiders went 0-for-3 on the power play. The Blades went 1-for-4 with the man advantage.

---

OIL KINGS 7 ICE 0

WINNIPEG — Sebastian Cossa stopped all 40 shots he faced and Josh Williams had a goal and two assists to lead Edmonton (3-1-2) over the Ice (3-2-1).

---

HURRICANES 4 WINTERHAWKS 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Dylan Cozens scored the winning goal on a power play late in the second period as the Hurricanes (3-2-1) doubled up Portland (3-1-0).

---

WHEAT KINGS 3 GIANTS 0

BRANDON, Man. — Jiri Patera turned aside 40 shots as the Wheat Kings (2-3-0) blanked Vancouver (3-3-0).

---

TIGERS 6 PATS 2

REGINA — Cole Sillinger scored twice to lead Medicine Hat (4-2-0) over the Pats (1-4-0).

---

REBELS 5 BRONCOS 1

SWIFT CURRENT, Alta. — Cameron Hausinger's goal late in the second period stood as the winner in Red Deer's (3-3-0) victory over the Broncos (2-3-0).

---

ROCKETS 2 COUGARS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Pavel Novak's second of the game broke a tie 18:11 into the third period to lift Kelowna (4-1-1) over the winless Cougars (0-4-1).

---

CHIEFS 5 THUNDERBIRDS 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ty Smith and Jake McGrew each scored twice to lead the Chiefs (2-1-1) over Seattle (1-3-0).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.