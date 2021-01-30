WHO teams visits Wuhan food market in search of virus clues EMILY WANG FUJIYAMA and ZEN SOO, Associated Press Jan. 30, 2021 Updated: Jan. 30, 2021 11:23 p.m.
1 of13 Peter Ben Embarek of the World Health Organization team passes by a Chinese police officer as he leaves in a convoy from the Baishazhou wholesale market on the third day of field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of13 A plainclothes security person uses his umbrella to block journalists from filming after the World Health Organization team arrive at the Baishazhou wholesale market on the third day of field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
3 of13 Vladmir Dedkov, center, of the World Health Organization team prepares to leave for a third day of field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
4 of13 Ken Maeda, center, of the World Health Organization team prepares to leave for a third day of field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of13 A worker in protective overall disinfects a vehicle from the World Health Organization convoy while they were visiting the Baishazhou wholesale market on the third day of field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
6 of13 A worker in protective overall passes by a warehouse at the Baishazhou wholesale market during a visit by the World Health Organization on the third day of field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
7 of13 A worker in protective overall disinfects a vehicle from the World Health Organization convoy while they were visiting the Baishazhou wholesale market on the third day of field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of13 Security personnel use barriers to block the way after the World Health Organization team arrive at the Baishazhou wholesale market on the third day of field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
9 of13 Security personnel block journalists after the World Health Organization team arrive at the Baishazhou wholesale market on the third day of field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
10 of13 A plainclothes security person uses his umbrella to block journalists after the World Health Organization team arrive at the Baishazhou wholesale market on the third day of field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
11 of13 Security personnel struggle with a journalist wearing a panda design covering at the Baishazhou wholesale market during a visit by the World Health Organization team on their third day of field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
12 of13 A security guard prevents journalists from following the World Health Organization team as they arrive at the Baishazhou wholesale market on the third day of field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
13 of13 Peter Ben Embarek of the World Health Organization team leaves in a convoy from the Baishazhou wholesale market on the third day of field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
WUHAN, China (AP) — A World Health Organization team looking into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday visited a market known to be the food distribution center for the Chinese city of Wuhan during the 76-day lockdown last year.
The team members were seen walking through sections of the Baishazhou market — one of the largest wet markets in Wuhan — surrounded by a large entourage of Chinese officials and representatives.
