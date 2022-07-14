WNBA's Griner gets support at trial from character witnesses

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — Brittney Griner's drug possession trial resumed Thursday with the head of the Russian club she plays for in the offseason and a teammate from that squad testifying in support of her character and what the WNBA star has meant for women's basketball in the country.
Griner, who pleaded guilty last week, did not testify as expected at the third day of the trial. She has been detained in Russia since February, and the U.S. government is under pressure at home to do more to secure her freedom. Her guilty plea could be an effort to expedite the court proceedings so any negotiations about a prisoner exchange could move forward.