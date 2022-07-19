WVa AG seeks stay of ruling that blocked school voucher law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's attorney general asked a court on Tuesday to stay a ruling that struck down a state-sponsored education voucher program.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed his motion with the state Intermediate Court of Appeals. It seeks a stay, pending appeal, of a Kanawha County judge's ruling July 6 involving the Hope Scholarship program. A law passed last year would have funneled state money into the program that incentivized families to pull their children out of K-12 public schools.