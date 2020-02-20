Wadhwani to head Shelton-based Saisystems

Manoj Wadhwani has been named president of Shelton-based Saisystems International. Manoj Wadhwani has been named president of Shelton-based Saisystems International. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wadhwani to head Shelton-based Saisystems 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Manoj Wadhwani has been named president of Shelton-based Saisystems International.

Wadhwani has been serving Saisystems and its brands in a leadership capacity for more than 20 years. Son of founders Dr. Ramesh and Sunita Wadhwani, Wadhwani was the driving force behind the development of the health services division in 2010 and the 2017 rebrand that fused all the lines of business under the Saisystems banner.

“I feel privileged about this opportunity,” said Manoj Wadhwani. “I renew my dedication to the Saisystems family of employees, partners and clients. Saisystems Digital, Health and Technology will continue to exceed the expectations of our customers.”

The Yale School of Management graduate most recently conceptualized the disruption of the Skilled Nursing Provider space with the launch of the Saisystems Digital brand in December 2019.

“Manoj has generated significant positive change through management of metrics and cultivating our company culture,” said Dr. Ramesh Wadhwani, chairman of Saisystems International. “Manoj demonstrates the company’s core values of respect, excellence, seva, unity, and dharma by being a charismatic, well-grounded leader who is respected not only by the company’s associates, but by partners and clients as well.”

For more information, visit saisystems.com.

.