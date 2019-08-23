Walking, photos, summer luau at Shelton Senior Center
The Shelton Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 to 4:30. Lunch is served from 11:45 to 12:15. For additional information, call 203-924-9324. Special programs are indicated in bold.
Friday, Aug. 23
8 a.m. — Walking Club
9:30 a.m. — Computer & Photo Club
9:30 a.m. — Exercise
10 a.m. — Dominoes
10 a.m. — Beyond Beginners Bridge
10:15 a.m. — Exercise
10:30 a.m. — Valley Parish Nurses
Noon — End of Summer BBQ
No Lunch, Low Impact, Bingo or Cardio Lite Today
Monday, Aug. 26
9:30 a.m. — Exercise
10 a.m. — Arts & Crafts
10:15 a.m. — Exercise
10:30 a.m. — Move-It with Darlene
Noon — Canasta
12:30 p.m. — Low-Impact Exercise
1 p.m. — Billiard Mixer
1 p.m. — Ballroom Cardio
1 p.m. — Bingo
1 p.m. — Painting (Open Studio)
1 p.m. — Italy October Trip
Tuesday, Aug. 27
9 a.m. — Strength Train
9:30 a.m. — Bridge
10 a.m. — Ceramics (open studio)
10:30 a.m. — Strength Train
Noon — Crochet & Knitting
Noon — Ladies Pool
12:30 p.m. — Pinochle
12:30 p.m. — Mah Jongg
1 p.m. — Pool lessons
Wednesday, Aug. 28
9:15 a.m. — Zumba Gold
9:30 a.m. — Exercise
10 a.m. — Quilting
10 a.m. — Arts & Crafts
10:15 a.m. — Exercise
10:30 a.m. — Ballroom Aerobics
Noon — Chorus
12:30 p.m. — Low-impact exercise
12:30 p.m. — Veterans Affairs
1 p.m. — Pinochle
1 p.m. — Bingo Bonanza
1:30 p.m. — Intermediate Line Dance
Thursday, Aug. 29
Westchester
9 a.m. — Strength Train
10 a.m. —Square Dancing
10:30 a.m. — Strength Train
12:30 p.m. — Beginner Line Dancing
1 p.m. — Yoga with Jill
1 p.m. — Bridge
1 p.m. — Pinochle
1:30 p.m. — Sweating to the Oldies
2 p.m. — Wii Bowling
2:30 p.m. — Tai Chi
Friday, Aug. 30
8 a.m. — Walking Club
9:30 a.m. — Computer & Photo Club
9:30 a.m. — Exercise
10 a.m. — Dominoes
10 a.m. — Beyond Beginners Bridge
10:15 a.m. — Exercise
Noon-4 p.m. — AAA Driver Safety
12:30 p.m. — Low Impact Exercise
1 p.m. — Bingo
3 p.m. — Cardio Lite