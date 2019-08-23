Walking, photos, summer luau at Shelton Senior Center

The Shelton Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 to 4:30. Lunch is served from 11:45 to 12:15. For additional information, call 203-924-9324. Special programs are indicated in bold.

Friday, Aug. 23

8 a.m. — Walking Club

9:30 a.m. — Computer & Photo Club

9:30 a.m. — Exercise

10 a.m. — Dominoes

10 a.m. — Beyond Beginners Bridge

10:15 a.m. — Exercise

10:30 a.m. — Valley Parish Nurses

Noon — End of Summer BBQ

No Lunch, Low Impact, Bingo or Cardio Lite Today

Monday, Aug. 26

9:30 a.m. — Exercise

10 a.m. — Arts & Crafts

10:15 a.m. — Exercise

10:30 a.m. — Move-It with Darlene

Noon — Canasta

12:30 p.m. — Low-Impact Exercise

1 p.m. — Billiard Mixer

1 p.m. — Ballroom Cardio

1 p.m. — Bingo

1 p.m. — Painting (Open Studio)

1 p.m. — Italy October Trip

Tuesday, Aug. 27

9 a.m. — Strength Train

9:30 a.m. — Bridge

10 a.m. — Ceramics (open studio)

10:30 a.m. — Strength Train

Noon — Crochet & Knitting

Noon — Ladies Pool

12:30 p.m. — Pinochle

12:30 p.m. — Mah Jongg

1 p.m. — Pool lessons

Wednesday, Aug. 28

9:15 a.m. — Zumba Gold

9:30 a.m. — Exercise

10 a.m. — Quilting

10 a.m. — Arts & Crafts

10:15 a.m. — Exercise

10:30 a.m. — Ballroom Aerobics

Noon — Chorus

12:30 p.m. — Low-impact exercise

12:30 p.m. — Veterans Affairs

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Bingo Bonanza

1:30 p.m. — Intermediate Line Dance

Thursday, Aug. 29

Westchester

9 a.m. — Strength Train

10 a.m. —Square Dancing

10:30 a.m. — Strength Train

12:30 p.m. — Beginner Line Dancing

1 p.m. — Yoga with Jill

1 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1:30 p.m. — Sweating to the Oldies

2 p.m. — Wii Bowling

2:30 p.m. — Tai Chi

Friday, Aug. 30

8 a.m. — Walking Club

9:30 a.m. — Computer & Photo Club

9:30 a.m. — Exercise

10 a.m. — Dominoes

10 a.m. — Beyond Beginners Bridge

10:15 a.m. — Exercise

Noon-4 p.m. — AAA Driver Safety

12:30 p.m. — Low Impact Exercise

1 p.m. — Bingo

3 p.m. — Cardio Lite